07/19/2017 10:49 pm ET

Sen. John McCain Receives Bipartisan Support And Praise Following Cancer Diagnosis

Lawmakers from both parties offered well-wishes and honored his years of public service.

By Marina Fang

After the office of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) announced on Wednesday that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer, an outpouring of support and praise came from lawmakers, both Republican and Democratic.

Numerous lawmakers offered statements of sympathy and well-wishes for the longtime senator, 2008 presidential nominee and Vietnam War veteran, whose military service included more than five years as a prisoner of war.

  • President Donald Trump
  • Former President Barack Obama
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
  • House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.)
  • House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
  • Former President Bill Clinton
  • Former President George H.W. Bush
  • Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.)
  • Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.)
  • Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)
  • Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.)
  • Former secretary of state and Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.)

