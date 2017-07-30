McDonald's Brought Back The Szechuan Sauce Just For 'Rick And Morty'

In the Season 3 premiere of “Rick And Morty,” which aired back in April, Rick tells the alien holding him captive, Cornvelious Daniel, about the magical chicken McNugget Szechuan Sauce that McDonald’s released for a limited time in the late 1990s to promote the Disney film “Mulan.”

“I want that Mulan McNugget sauce, Morty,” says Rick at the end of the first episode. “That’s my series arc, Morty! If it takes nine seasons!”

Fans of the series even petitioned McDonald’s to bring back the sauce, even though it was not without controversy.

Well, it won’t take nine seasons, because McDonald’s came through in glorious fashion. They sent it to one of the show’s creators in to celebrate the new episodes of “Rick And Morty” airing tonight.

McDonalds literally sent us a bottle of the Mulan sauce with a Rick & Morty label. This is insane. https://t.co/7kee9VJ5ux — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) July 30, 2017

Kudos to McDonald’s, not only for surviving in a dimension where it’s always 1998 just to bring back the Szechuan sauce, but also crafting a spectacular letter to creator ― and voice of both Rick and Morty ― Justin Roiland.

But fans shouldn’t worry about being left out. McDonald’s chef wrote that “a few lucky fans will also get to experience the glory,” and then tweeted this photo out early Sunday.

So it’s possible we’re in for a more widespread, albeit limited, release of that glorious Szechuan sauce.