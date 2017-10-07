'Rick and Morty' Fans Are Pissed At McDonald's Over Szechuan Sauce

McDonald’s is leaving a sour taste in people’s mouths that has nothing to do with food.
Fans of the animated series “Rick and Morty” are livid at the fast food chain after it promised to bring back its 1998 Szechuan sauce for just one day but reportedly only gave 20 packets to each location. Some fans reported that some locations listed online didn’t have any packets at all, or sold out before the advertised selling time.
People lined up for hours on Saturday waiting for the famed sauce and were extremely disappointed to find out they had no chance at getting any.
“The best fans in the multiverse showed us what they got today,” McDonald’s tweeted in apology. “We hear you & we’re sorry not everyone could get some super-limited Szechuan.”
For anyone confused about why a sauce could cause so much uproar, the Szechuan sauce was a special condiment brought to McDonald’s in 1998 to help promote Disney’s “Mulan.” In the Season 3 premiere of “Rick And Morty,” which aired in April, Rick declares it his life mission to get the sauce.
“I want that Mulan McNugget sauce, Morty,” says Rick at the end of season premiere. “That’s my series arc, Morty! If it takes nine seasons!”
So last week, after fans petitioned and pressured the chain, McDonald’s finally gave in. Unfortunately the event was mostly a letdown, and “Rick and Morty” fans let everyone know how angry they were on Twitter.
McDonald's did not immediately respond to HuffPost's request for comment.
