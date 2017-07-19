Measure Fat Loss One Breath at a Time

Is it possible to breathe your way into fat loss and wellness? The answer is yes! One breath at a time. It’s really just as simple as breathing into a single device once a day. In doing so, you can gain valuable insights into your metabolism and your body’s ability to burn fat.

Technology has always been near and dear to me. Inevitably, our lives revolve around technology and, in many ways, technology is critical to our well-being. I believe in the power of technology to help each of us meet our wellness goals. As a mental health expert, I believe fat loss and wellness go hand in hand. Proper diet and fitness are a fundamental part of our whole person care approach and lifestyle.

Wellness does not involve radical changes like fasts. In fact, I believe it centers on the notion that one wants to live at their best and nurture their whole being while moving into a level of abundance – emotional well-being, physical health, spiritual peace, relational happiness, intellectual growth, and nutritional vitality.

You might ask, “Where do I start? How do I achieve this state of mind?” For you to be at your best and to feel good about yourself, you need to live without servitude to the scale. When you become obsessed with the scale and dieting, you remove joy. When you look for change, you seek a solution that already puts you one step ahead in achieving your goal. Whether it’s the battle against an eating disorder, obsessive dieting or fitness routines, the fat loss struggle is real. If you don’t address it, there are direct complications that include lower self-esteem, lack of confidence and ultimately, longevity. These feelings may impact you in your everyday life, both personal and professional.

Over the years, I’ve seen a lot of patients at The Center • A Place of HOPE. Weight loss is generally top of mind and stressful to those who live in bondage to it. We tend to put our whole focus on weight. Often, we get on the scale, we see a number and become infatuated with it. The problem is, the number on the scale does not tell the whole story. This can be incredibly discouraging to anyone on a wellness journey.

Recently, I came across LEVL, a health and wellness device that can tell an individual’s current state of fat burning with one breath. The mechanics of LEVL are refreshingly simple. Simply blow into the small LEVL device, and a proprietary sensor detects acetone. Acetone is a molecule in your breath that indicates if you are in an elevated fat burning state.

The knowledge that LEVL provides is potentially game-changing. In the world of wellness, it’s not about what we DO, it’s about HOW we do it. LEVL’s breath technology measures what’s going on inside your body, so you know immediately which nutrition and exercise choices are working best for you, and which are not. LEVL shows you the impact of those choices on your body, allowing you to see what is most effective for your body’s metabolism.

I decided to give LEVL a try. Within 30 days of using it, I lost a staggering 17.5 pounds. Not only did the device help me set an individual fat loss goal, it has helped me achieve my daily wellness goals. It gave me a better understanding of how certain foods, such as sugar and my favorite – ice cream – affected my body.

With this insight, I was able to manage my current state of fat burning for the first time in my life. I made smarter choices nutritionally, easily, and with improved accuracy. Gone are the days of calorie counting. Using the LEVL device, I have learned that the higher the breath acetone level is, the higher the weight loss per week I would experience. Now, I can impact my acetone levels by proactive diet and exercise, and consequently predict how much weight I can lose in real-time.

Fat, body fat, and fat burning are different and complex elements that impact our overall health. LEVL makes it easier to understand and manage what is actually going on inside the body. To fully understand how this device helps provide guides to your wellness, it takes a full four weeks. But within that period, LEVL provides a snapshot of the last 24-hours of your wellness choices, giving you feedback on what is working for your metabolism and what is not. On its corresponding LEVL mobile app, you receive trending insights showing your changes over time.

For those that do utilize acetone measuring devices like LEVL, I recommend keeping a food diary or log based on your body experience and LEVL score.