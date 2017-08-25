Meet The New Taylor Swift In 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video Teaser

The old Taylor Swift can’t come to the phone right now, but she sure can tease the hell out of the music video for her new song “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Minutes before midnight on Thursday, the pop star dropped the lead single off her forthcoming sixth studio album entitled “Reputation.” Excuse us, we mean “reputation” with a super trendy lower-case r.

The highly anticipated music video directed by Joseph Kahn, who is largely responsible for the “1989” era aesthetic, will premiere at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday hosted, of course, by Swift’s rival, Katy Perry.

The singer shared a teaser for the video on Friday to get mouths watering. We don’t see much in the 20-second clip, aside from a car crashing in slow motion, a snake ring we must have immediately, and Swift serving some major looks. Also, Todrick Hall, is that you?

As for seeing Swift at the VMAS in the flesh, it’s looking increasingly less likely. An executive producer for the show, Garrett English, shot down reports that she was also set to perform at the ceremony ― possibly in a duet with Perry to officially end their feud.

“That’s not happening as far as [I know],” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve certainly seen all the rumors flying around, but that’s not happening.”