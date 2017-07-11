Meghan McCain: Mike Pence's Denial About Russia Communication Was 'A Lie'

On Fox News on Tuesday morning, Meghan McCain said that Vice President Mike Pence’s denial that communication had taken place between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia was “a lie.”

The tweets included images of an email exchange showing that Trump Jr. was contacted in June 2016 about a meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer in which he was told he could obtain “some official documents and information that would incriminate” then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Meghan McCain excoriated both Pence and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on the show, calling the latter “incompetent” and “one of the worst people who work in politics.” She indicated that Pence’s statement of denial in January “is now a lie.”

“How they have let this spin so completely out of control is beyond my comprehension,” she said.

Before the show, McCain even tweeted her thoughts about the “nothing burger” narrative:

"Part of Russia and it's government support of Mr. Trump" - really interested who is still going to go forward with "nothing burger" today.. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 11, 2017

For Pence’s part, his press secretary claims that the vice president was simply “not aware of the meeting.”

Statement from @VPPressSec on Donald Trump Jr meeting and @VP's knowledge pic.twitter.com/iYiyoWfHRx — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) July 11, 2017

Former White House press secretary and frequent Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer was also on “Outnumbered” and reacted to Trump Jr.’s emails by saying, “You just don’t cross certain lines. ... Yes, you want opposition [research] on your opponent, but not from the Russian government,” he said.

Fleischer said that accepting the meeting with Russia was an example of “bad judgment” on Trump Jr.’s part, but not evidence of collusion.

Outside of Fox, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and other Republicans have also spoken out about the emails and what should happen next.