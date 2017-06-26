Megyn Kelly's Ratings Just Continue To Go Down

Megyn Kelly’s life at NBC is getting off to the opposite of a roaring start.

The former Fox News host has dealt with intense backlash related to interviews with Vladimir Putin and Alex Jones since her new show began this month. But “Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly” has another problem of a less optical nature, and maybe a more important one to boot: People aren’t watching it.

The show’s ratings have declined each of its first four weeks on the air, dropping to a new low on Sunday, when only 3.4 million viewers tuned in. The show was tied for the lowest rating among original programs, according to Nielsen data.

By comparison, Kelly pulled in 6.2 million viewers during the show’s premiere on June 4.

These numbers don’t mean Kelly’s show is doomed. Shows can take time to find their footing. Just look at Stephen Colbert, who dealt with more than a year of ratings angst before “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” started to regularly beat “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in the ratings department.