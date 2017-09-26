Megyn Kelly Said The Most Cringe-y Comment To 'Will & Grace' Fan

Megyn Kelly’s morning show on NBC had a bizarre kickoff on Monday when she made an awkward joke about “becoming gay” to a “Will & Grace” fan.

In an attempt to appeal to the hot, quasi-nonpartisan topic of the day, Kelly had a segment with the rebooted cast “Will & Grace” and introduced them to one of their superfans. The superfan, Russel Turner, was naturally elated to meet the iconic foursome of Debra Messing, Will McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally, but the exchange went slightly off the rails when Kelly asked quite possibly the strangest question to start the encounter.

“Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?” Kelly quipped.

That’s... not... how that works.

Turner, taking the comment in stride, smiled and said, “I look at Will Truman, I’m like, ‘He has it made’: lawyer, best apartment in New York City, and gay? Come on, trifecta.”

Kelly wrapped up the weirdness by giving Russel two tickets to a live “Will & Grace" taping in Los Angeles, and added: "I don’t know about the lawyer thing, but I think the ‘Will & Grace’ thing and the gay thing is going to work out great!"

Uh. What? No, Megyn. Just.... no.

Twitter was also turned off by her commentary:

"I think the 'Will & Grace' thing and the gay thing is going to work out great." From @NBC worst host - Megyn Kelly. Cancel it already. — Sea Desert🏳️‍🌈 (@beluga_smile) September 25, 2017

And the award for most cringeworthy talk show debut goes to.. Megyn Kelly for asking a Will & Grace fan if the show is why they "became gay" pic.twitter.com/Ij3LjDpEox — Steven Grossman (@stevengrossman) September 25, 2017

"I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing are going to work out great," Megyn Kelly said to a gay W&G superfan this morning. Really. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) September 25, 2017

I see things are off to a solid start over on Megyn Kelly's new show... https://t.co/fOUoaX0Yyu pic.twitter.com/DmMhvzX6km — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 25, 2017

If you're not watching Megyn Kelly's morning debut right now . . . It's one of the more mortifying things I've seen in a while — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 25, 2017