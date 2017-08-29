A visit to a disaster area is not the most appropriate time for product promotion, but here we are.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images Trump's "USA" hat is currently for sale on his website for $40.

Trump arrived in Corpus Christi wearing the white “45/USA” hat that’s available for $40 on his own website, shop.donaldjtrump.com. This marks the third time in four days that the president has worn on-sale campaign merchandise during events related to Harvey, including two previous meetings for which the White House released photographs.

Trump has used his Harvey meetings as product placement for hats he sells for $40 two days in a row now... pic.twitter.com/EQcPkS8Yit — Gabriel Snyder (@gabrielsnyder) August 27, 2017

For a third time, Trump is using Hurricane Harvey as product placement for a hat he sells for $40 pic.twitter.com/8Js7DEnbAs — Gabriel Snyder (@gabrielsnyder) August 29, 2017

Melania Trump received some blowback for the “Top Gun”-esque outfit she wore to board their flight to Texas ― namely, for a pair of sky-high black stilettos that prompted many Twitter users to deem her “out of touch,” as they assumed she planned to wear the shoes on the ground. But her spokeswoman said the first lady would change before arrival, and she touched down in Texas wearing flat sneakers and a complete change of clothing, including a black “FLOTUS” baseball hat.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters People balked at seeing the first lady in heels for a trip to visit areas affected by Hurricane Harvey, but she changed before touching down in Texas.

A glance at Trump’s website shows his wife’s FLOTUS hat is not currently for sale there. Her director of communications, Stephanie Grisham, did not respond by time of publication to an inquiry about the hat and whether it will be sold, too.

Wonder how long it is before Melania's FLOTUS hat goes on sale? https://t.co/wVObXDASm7 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 29, 2017

Also the @FLOTUS hat. This whole Trump Presidency is one big money grab — Dan Hill (@dannyshane1973) August 29, 2017

The wearing of on-sale campaign merchandise seems to be a wild departure for U.S. presidents visiting disaster areas. Here’s former president Barack Obama in 2011, visiting with New Jersey residents impacted by Hurricane Irene:

JIM WATSON via Getty Images No hat to be found.

And here he is again in New Jersey in 2012, visiting with residents impacted by Superstorm Sandy:

JEWEL SAMAD via Getty Images Not a hat for Obama in sight.

A look back at former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush show similar results ― neither was plugging their own re-election gear.

JOYCE NALTCHAYAN via Getty Images Bill Clinton surveying damage from a series of 2004 tornados in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

Win McNamee via Getty Images George Bush sitting with Biloxi resident Patrick Wright, whose home was destroyed during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.