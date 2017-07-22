Anthony Scaramucci Prompts Search Of Scaramouch And People Can't Handle The Definition

Anthony Scaramucci is the new White House communications director who spoke confidently during a press briefing on Friday, then blew a kiss to reporters.

Scaramucci is not “scaramouch,” a word defined in Merriam-Wesbter as the name of a boastful and cowardly character from the Italian commedia dell’arte. He is often depicted as a clown.

Merriam-Webster

After Scaramucci, a former hedge fund executive, made his White House debut, the dictionary reported that lookups for the word “scaramouch,” which bears an uncanny resemblance to his name, spiked more than 8,000 percent on Friday.

Coincidence? Yes. Hilarious? Also yes.

📈 Lookups for 'scaramouch' are up 8185% on reports that

Anthony Scaramucci is the new White House comms director https://t.co/vJen5iaFVY — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 21, 2017

Scaramouch, sometimes spelled scaramouche, comes from the Italian word “scaramuccia” which means “skirmish” or “minor fight,” according to Merriam-Webster. Scaramouch was portrayed in the improvised Italian comedy as a “unscrupulous servant” who would often get beaten with a wooden sword by a harlequin.

Scaramouch was also made famous by one of Queen’s most catchy songs “Bohemian Rhapsody”: “Scaramouche! Scaramouche! Will you do the fandango?”

We wish to apologize for feeding the Bohemian Rhapsody earworm today. We offer this link as comfort and distraction. https://t.co/grlru9Ps5W — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 21, 2017

Though Scaramucci was smooth-talking and confident during the press briefing on Friday, people couldn’t help but point out his namesake’s character flaws.

Some people even attached the definition of scaramouch to President Donald Trump or the outgoing press secretary Sean Spicer.

nope too on the nose sorry pic.twitter.com/QhmGetuDIt — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 21, 2017

Dear Scaramucci: Remember that your namesake Scaramouch was the villain who got his head knocked off for lying. PS:Can you do the fandango? — Gwyndyn T. Alexander (@GwynTAlexander) July 21, 2017

How fitting - considering Trump's motto is "I'm just a poor boy, nobody loves me" — 305 Pirate ☮💜☠ (@305Pirate) July 21, 2017

Yes, AS's last name literally translates to "Little Skirmisher." Won't it be neat to have TWO little clowns in the White House!? — California Girl (@De_Facto9) July 21, 2017

Incredibly appropriate. Scaramucci=skirmisher. Scaramouch=Italian Skirmisher Clown. Scaramucci skirmishes for an orange-haired POTUS Clown.😂 — William A. Miller (@WilliamAMiller) July 21, 2017

Trump: Scaramucci! Scaramucci! Will you do the Fandango?!



Spicer: I'm just a poor boy. Nobody loves me. — itsonlyzach (@itsonlyzach) July 21, 2017