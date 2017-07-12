While the Obamas have the time of their lives globetrotting with their family and famous friends, the rest of us have no choice but to daydream about the glory days of an Obama White House.

Meryl Streep, who is a friend of the Obamas, found a sweet way to keep Michelle and Barack close to her heart.

While filming the movie “The Papers” in New York City on Tuesday, Streep was spotted carrying a purse with the president and former first lady’s face on it. It’s unclear if the bag is a prop for the movie, or if it’s something Streep owns.

Either way, everyone wants one now:

Find you someone that shows you off exactly how Meryl Streep shows off Michelle & Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/Mwnk00cdsl — שריפה (@Brinna_Jae) July 11, 2017

Streep purse: where do I get one? Actually, I'd like a whole set of luggage, plz. https://t.co/27ipKJHa6N — Sloan Burgess (@TR_S_Burg) July 12, 2017

We’re sure the Obamas will be flattered by the bag, as Barack has professed his love for the actress before.

“I love Meryl Streep,” the president said in 2014, while presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Streep. “Her husband knows I love her. Michelle knows I love her. There’s nothing they can do about it.”

Getty President Barack Obama presents the 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom to actress Meryl Streep as well as 18 others.

Streep and Michelle are also good friends. In 2016, the two traveled to Marrakech, Morocco together as part of the first lady’s “Let Girls Learn” program.

FADEL SENNA via Getty Images Former first lady Michelle Obama and actress Meryl Streep applaud as they meet with Moroccan young women following the 'Let Girls Learn' Program on June 28, 2016

This isn’t the first time Streep has sported patriotic garb ― remember that iconic flag dress she wore to support Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention?

Mike Segar / Reuters Meryl Streep speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, PA on July 26, 2016.

Now if only Streep would tell us where she got her purse...