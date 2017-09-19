WORLD NEWS
09/19/2017 04:45 pm ET

Photos Show Destruction After Powerful Earthquake Rattles Mexico City

Another quake less than two weeks ago killed 100 people in the country.

By Chris McGonigal , Jesselyn Cook
Police officers cordon the area off after a building collapsed during a quake in Mexico City on Tuesday.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the central Mexican state of Puebla on Tuesday afternoon, less than two weeks after another powerful quake in the country killed nearly 100 people. 

Dramatic video footage featured on Mexican television showed downed power lines, and buildings collapsing into the streets. It is unclear how many people are affected at this time, but many are believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

The disaster struck exactly 32 years after a devastating 8.0 magnitude earthquake killed as many as 10,000 people in the Mexico City area. It came just hours after Mexicans across the country took part in earthquake drills to mark the anniversary, according to Reuters.

The following photos show some of the destruction caused by Tuesday’s quake. Read more here.

    A man stands next to a car crushed by debris from a damaged building after a quake rattled Mexico City on Tuesday.
    People remove debris of a collapsed building.
    A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. 
    A woman reacts as a real quake rattles Mexico City on Tuesday as an earthquake drill was being held in the capital.
    Exterior walls on a building crumbled during the earthquake.
    People remove debris of a damaged building.
    A woman carrying her baby rushes through the street.
    People look through the debris of a building.
    People search through debris. 
    Police officers cordon the area off after a building collapsed. 
    An awning collapsed onto parked cars. 
    A building collapsed onto a car during the earthquake. 
    A car is crushed by debris from a damaged building.
    An injured woman is treated after the earthquake. 

