Photos Show Destruction After Powerful Earthquake Rattles Mexico City

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the central Mexican state of Puebla on Tuesday afternoon, less than two weeks after another powerful quake in the country killed nearly 100 people.

Dramatic video footage featured on Mexican television showed downed power lines, and buildings collapsing into the streets. It is unclear how many people are affected at this time, but many are believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

The disaster struck exactly 32 years after a devastating 8.0 magnitude earthquake killed as many as 10,000 people in the Mexico City area. It came just hours after Mexicans across the country took part in earthquake drills to mark the anniversary, according to Reuters.

