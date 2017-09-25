Miami Dolphins player Michael Thomas delivered a powerful response Sunday to President Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of NFL players protesting racial injustice.

“It just amazes me that with everything else going on in this world, especially involving the U.S., that’s what you’re concerned about, my man?” Thomas said, adding that he did take it personally when the president referred to protesting players as “sons of bitches” on Friday.

The Dolphins safety fought back tears as he turned his response to his daughter, arguing that players’ decisions to protest is bigger than the demonstrations on the field.

“I got a daughter, she’s going to have to live in this world,” Thomas said. “I’m going to do whatever I got to do to make sure she can look at her dad and be like, ‘Hey, you did something, you tried to make a change.’”

Thomas’ reaction echoed a tweet he sent on Sunday encouraging his followers to use their voices and platforms to stop racial injustice.

“This is bigger than us!!!” he wrote.

Continue to use your voices and your platforms for racial equality and to stop injustices in our communities. This is bigger than us!!! ✊🏿 — Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) September 23, 2017