Michael Moore Donates $10K To The Theater Behind Controversial 'Julius Caesar'

The Public, the theater behind the modern-day interpretation of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” starring a Trump-like Caesar, has had a rough month.

A bizarre storm of controversy arose regarding the production after conservative media put the play on blast for allegedly advocating for the president’s assassination. (Never mind the fact that the play unequivocally condemns violence of all kinds.)

So here's my donation & sponsorship to The Public's Shakespeare in the Park in support of their right to free speech pic.twitter.com/obmzrpJAtD — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 27, 2017

In response to the Caesar mess, artists have spoken out, both in defense of the production itself and the more general right of theater to stir controversy, critically address current events and incite debate without being silenced or threatened.

Michael Moore, the documentary filmmaker behind films including “Bowling for Columbine” and “Farenheit 9/11,” offered his support as well, in the form of a $10,000 check. Moore tweeted a picture of the check on Tuesday evening, declaring that the donation is meant to support and sponsor The Public’s right to free speech.

Moore has been consistently outspoken about opposing President Trump, whether drafting guidelines for resisting the current administration or blasting him on Twitter. However, the issue of free expression transcends any one political climate or leader. It’s not a Trump issue, it’s a democracy issue.

Moore shared a photo of his generous donation and implored his followers to follow suit.

Please join me in supporting Shakespeare in the Park. Stand for free speech. Donate here: https://t.co/T2WYaxkcVu https://t.co/uoCPMosdlr — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 27, 2017