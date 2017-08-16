After Broadway Show, Michael Moore Leads Audience To Trump Tower For Protest

Michael Moore extended an unusual invitation to the audience at his Broadway show on Tuesday night: Let’s go to Trump Tower and protest against the president.

The filmmaker and activist then announced that there were buses waiting outside to take them to the demonstration. Dozens of theater-goers not only cheered the announcement, they lined up in front of the theater to participate.

Video shared by Moore on Facebook showed protesters, including actor Mark Ruffalo, shouting slogans like “No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!” as they rode through the streets of Manhattan.

Michael Moore arranged for buses to take audience from his Broadway show, at which Mark Ruffalo showed up tonite, to the Trump Tower protest pic.twitter.com/B0fVghg9PA — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) August 16, 2017

“Heather Heyer, say her name! Heather Heyer, say her name!” the group chanted.

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Aug 15, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

Before his one-man show “The Terms of My Surrender” kicked off on Tuesday, Moore teased the impending bus trip on Twitter. He later addressed President Donald Trump directly, promising to “pay you a visit tonight.”

At my show tonight (Tues) on B'way, I have a surprise guest & we're going 2 invite the audience 2 go somewhere! Come! pic.twitter.com/VNAZj5jQcM — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 15, 2017

Mr. President, I'm going to pay you a visit tonight. https://t.co/QupKIW9Ckh — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 15, 2017

According to the AP, hundreds of protesters have gathered outside Trump Tower since the president arrived on Monday.

Moore’s trip to the midtown building happened just hours after Trump gave a heated press conference in which he again blamed “both sides” for the Charlottesville protests, and compared founding fathers George Washington and Thomas Jefferson to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

“We just wanted to remind the world that Trump does not speak for this country,” Moore told CNN’s Don Lemon. “He hasn’t from day one. He doesn’t represent the majority of this country.”

The “Fahrenheit 9/11” filmmaker added that Trump was “absolutely a racist,” and challenged America to “stand up” to bigotry.