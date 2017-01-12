Michelle Obama Wore What's Basically The Perfect Outfit On Fallon

Michelle Obama made one final television appearance as first lady Wednesday night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she surprised unknowing fans, was serenaded by Stevie Wonder and wore, quite frankly, the perfect outfit.
Just look at the way this Givenchy jacket and skirt, set with zipper detail, perfectly fit FLOTUS. It’s elegant, edgy and classic at the same time ― just like the first lady herself.
Mrs. Obama also rocked a pair of fun, metallic Givenchy pumps, which perfectly completed the ensemble. Seriously ― tell us this isn’t the face of someone who knows she just hit it out of the park. She’s like, “Yeah, I know I look good. And?”
Yes we can (not deal with how perfect this look is).
