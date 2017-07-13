Holy former FLOTUS.

It’s been a while since we had a major Michelle Obama fashion moment. Most recent sightings of her, while exciting, have happened as she’s on white water rafts or in plank position.

But lest we forget her style icon status, the former first lady attended the ESPYs in Los Angeles Wednesday night to remind us she’s still got it, one perfect Cushnie et Ochs LBD at a time.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Mic. Drop.

The former first lady was on hand to honor the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver, founder of the Special Olympics, with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. She paired her edgy look with strappy patent leather pumps, Jennifer Meyer jewelry and slicked-back hair.

Maybe it’s the post-White House extended vacation, or maybe it’s the fact that she can finally open her windows. Whatever it is, she looks absolutely radiant.

“Eunice Kennedy Shriver knew that when we give others a chance to fulfill their greatest potential, we all win,” she said on Instagram. “It was an honor to celebrate her legacy and stand with these incredible @SpecialOlympics athletes tonight at @espn’s ESPYs.”

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

Class. Act.