Michelle Obama Did A Bootcamp With Her Friends And It's Fitness Goals

Michelle Obama has long been the epitome of wellness goals, thanks in part to the “Let’s Move” health initiative she introduced during her time as first lady and her ability to convince Jimmy Fallon that exercise is the opposite of gross. Her most recent workout, though, is inspiring for a whole new reason.

Obama shared a few photos on Instagram from a bootcamp she recently hosted for some of her friends. In the post, which features images of an exercise group and one perfect FLOTUS plank, she explained why she has been hosting workouts like this one since her days in the White House.

“When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends,” she wrote. “It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first.”

Her message ― that exercise is not only crucial but it’s a way to invoke self-care ― is important to say the least. Research shows that working out can not only improve your physical health, but your mental health as well. Physical activity has been linked to fewer symptoms of depression and better mood.

Obama has seen the payoff: She explained that these workouts with friends have, in part, have helped her with the transition out of the White House.

“Even though I’m no longer at the White House, I’ve continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos,” she said. “My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years ― including a pretty big one recently! ― and we’ve done our best to stay healthy together. Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.”