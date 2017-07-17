No, the duchess doesn’t have a crush, and there was nothing unusual going on, despite tabloids making a big deal of it: Turns out she was likely just following Swiss greeting customs.

Hugs, kisses and handshakes from royalty and the family for the #Wimbledon champion... pic.twitter.com/wxpTxn8w6i — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

We’ve got to give Kate props for her awareness of social customs. Here are the general rules for greetings in a few other regions that may be on your travel hit list:

FRANCE: The bise (yes, it’s notorious enough for a name) is complicated: Offer your right cheek as a starting point. The ensuing number of kisses will vary by region, anywhere from one kiss in certain areas to four kisses in huge swaths of the north. Just go with it.