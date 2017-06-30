Midweek Independence Day: Balancing Work & Fun

Fourth of July lands on a Tuesday this year, and for many U.S. Americans the midweek holiday will mean a four-day weekend. Fourth of July is a national federal holiday, meaning U.S. banks, government offices, the postal service, and some corporate offices will be closed.

As celebrations occur throughout the day and into the night, consider these 5 helpful career tips on how to manage weekday national holidays.

Avoid Hangover Street Warm summer days pair well with hot dogs and beer, so it’s no surprise that Fourth of July ranks number 7 on Top 10 Drunkest Holidays. Whether with family or friends, many celebrations begin early, so it’s possible to party responsibly. Consider taking a rideshare if you’ve consumed alcohol. Be conscious of your limit, so you can make a professional appearance at the office the next morning. Early Bird Gets the Worm After hamburgers and pool games, your buddies may continue celebrating through the night. Consider setting a phone alarm before the festivities begin to ensure that you leave the party at a reasonable time. T.M.I (Too Much Information) The next day, if your colleagues inquire about your July 4th celebration, refrain from mentioning inappropriate behavior such as excessive drinking, swimming naked, etc. Post images on social media you would be proud to share with your boss during a performance review, your best client when negotiating a contract, and during tea with your grandmother. Leave personal details at home. Karma You notice some of your coworkers celebrated the holiday together, but you weren’t invited. Fight the urge to show your superiors pictures of them doing shots out of spite. What goes around comes around! Sharing is Caring As a Fourth of July party host or hostess, if you didn't send the bbq home with your guests, consider sharing it with the office. A surprise buffet in the break room or office kitchen to continue the celebration on July 5th is always a hit!