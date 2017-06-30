Midweek Independence Day: Balancing Work & Fun

Fourth of July lands on a Tuesday this year, and for many U.S. Americans the midweek holiday will mean a four-day weekend. Fourth of July is a national federal holiday, meaning U.S. banks, government offices, the postal service, and some corporate offices will be closed.
As celebrations occur throughout the day and into the night, consider these 5 helpful career tips on how to manage weekday national holidays.
- Avoid Hangover Street Warm summer days pair well with hot dogs and beer, so it’s no surprise that Fourth of July ranks number 7 on Top 10 Drunkest Holidays. Whether with family or friends, many celebrations begin early, so it’s possible to party responsibly. Consider taking a rideshare if you’ve consumed alcohol. Be conscious of your limit, so you can make a professional appearance at the office the next morning.
- Early Bird Gets the Worm After hamburgers and pool games, your buddies may continue celebrating through the night. Consider setting a phone alarm before the festivities begin to ensure that you leave the party at a reasonable time.
- T.M.I (Too Much Information) The next day, if your colleagues inquire about your July 4th celebration, refrain from mentioning inappropriate behavior such as excessive drinking, swimming naked, etc. Post images on social media you would be proud to share with your boss during a performance review, your best client when negotiating a contract, and during tea with your grandmother. Leave personal details at home.
- Karma You notice some of your coworkers celebrated the holiday together, but you weren’t invited. Fight the urge to show your superiors pictures of them doing shots out of spite. What goes around comes around!
- Sharing is Caring As a Fourth of July party host or hostess, if you didn't send the bbq home with your guests, consider sharing it with the office. A surprise buffet in the break room or office kitchen to continue the celebration on July 5th is always a hit!
Fourth of July celebrations are fun with pool parties, fireworks, burgers and hot dogs. While many may have Fourth of July off, most of us may work July fifth. Celebrate America’s birthday the smart way, so you can remain professional, responsible, and healthy for the remainder of the week!
Sharon Schweitzer, J.D., is a cross-cultural trainer, modern manners expert, and the founder of Protocol & Etiquette Worldwide. In addition to her accreditation in intercultural management from the HOFSTEDE centre, she serves as a Chinese Ceremonial Dining Etiquette Specialist in the documentary series Confucius was a Foodie, on Nat Geo People. She is the resident etiquette expert on two popular lifestyle shows: ABC Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend and CBS Austin’s We Are Austin. She is regularly quoted by BBC Capital, Investor’s Business Daily, Fortune, and the National Business Journals. Her Amazon #1 Best Selling book in International Business, Access to Asia: Your Multicultural Business Guide, now in its third printing, was named to Kirkus Reviews’ Best Books of 2015. She’s a winner of the British Airways International Trade Award at the 2016 Greater Austin Business Awards.
