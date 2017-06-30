Mika Brzezinski: Donald Trump's Attack Is 'Really Sad For Our Country'

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski made her first on-air comments about President Donald Trump’s Twitter rant against her, saying Trumps remarks are “really sad for our country.”

“I think it’s been fascinating, and frightening, and really sad for our country,” she said Friday on her show “Morning Joe.”

Brzezinski and her co-host and fiancé, Joe Scarborough, also responded to Trump in an op-ed published by The Washington Post Friday, in which they argued the president is “not well.”

“America’s leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president. We have our doubts, but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show, ‘Morning Joe,’” they wrote, arguing Trump has an “unhealthy obsession” with the show and suggesting he stick with watching “Fox & Friends,” the morning show on rival network Fox News.

As “Morning Joe” was wrapping up its Thursday show, Trump tweeted about “Crazy Mika” and “Psycho Joe” and made comments about Brzezinski’s appearance.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski initially responded to the tweets with a photo of a Cheerios box, a nod to jokes about the small size of Trump’s hands.

Trump regularly slammed the media as “fake news” during his presidential campaign, but had a friendlier relationship with the “Morning Joe” hosts throughout his candidacy, often dialing in to the show for early morning interviews.

“You guys have been supporters, and I really appreciate it,” Trump said to Scarborough and Brzezinski in February 2016. “And not necessarily supporters, but at least believers.”

But as Election Day neared, the candidate’s relationship with the hosts soured, with Trump at one point calling them “two clowns.”

Trump has a history of publicly humiliating women and making sexist remarks. In October 2016, The Washington Post published a recording of Trump bragging about inappropriately grabbing women and trying to have sex with a married woman.

The White House defended Trump’s latest remarks, with spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying the president “fights fire with fire” and arguing people shouldn’t be surprised by his tweets.

On the show Friday, Brzezinski insisted she is “fine,” saying, “My family brought me up really tough.”

“This is absolutely nothing ... for me personally,” she said.

Trump reacted to “Morning Joe” again on Friday in a tweet:

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017