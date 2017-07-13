STYLE
The Most Talked-About Suit At The ESPYs Sure Was Something

"Conley dressed like a Nokia wallpaper option."

By Carly Ledbetter

Mike Conley Jr. sure knows how to rule a red carpet. 

The point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies showed up and showed out at the 2017 ESPYs on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

He wore a bold suit featuring pale blue and black geometric patterns on a cream-colored background, with a white dress shirt, black satin loafers and fun reflective frames. 

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Mike Conley Jr. and Mary Conley attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Twitter users couldn’t get enough of his suit and had some really strong feelings.

Some people really loved it: 

Others, not so much: 

What are your thoughts on the suit? Sound off in the comments below. 

