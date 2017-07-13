The Most Talked-About Suit At The ESPYs Sure Was Something

Mike Conley Jr. sure knows how to rule a red carpet.

The point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies showed up and showed out at the 2017 ESPYs on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

He wore a bold suit featuring pale blue and black geometric patterns on a cream-colored background, with a white dress shirt, black satin loafers and fun reflective frames.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Mike Conley Jr. and Mary Conley attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Twitter users couldn’t get enough of his suit and had some really strong feelings.

Some people really loved it:

Mike Conley going for best dressed at #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/P5VM0UC7u8 — Rod Walker (@rwalkeradvocate) July 12, 2017

Grizzlies guard Mike Conley might have the best suit at the #ESPYs and is here pictured with hip-hop artist @thedanteryan. pic.twitter.com/erInyp0IHj — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 12, 2017

Ok we see you Mike Conley #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/PZrTXVgNmx — Jerica Phillips (@Jerica_Phillips) July 13, 2017

Gotta look good out of season when you're out of the shadow of the West — Marshall Edmunds (@This_Halfrican) July 13, 2017

Others, not so much:

Mike Conley out here looking like a walking rug pic.twitter.com/HXMvPiDx6V — Trang (@traaang) July 12, 2017

On the cool tho I love Mike conley Game but that's my grandma bathroom carpet pic.twitter.com/CJRp3jrv6l — Teddy (@Tev_Teddy) July 13, 2017

Conley dressed like a Nokia wallpaper option pic.twitter.com/hTyGKUU7MA — Bojan BossDonavic (@Mariannoo) July 12, 2017

