Mike Pence Cements His Trump Bromance With Gushing Love Letter

In the saccharine, overly optimistic piece published on Fox News’ website, Pence showered Trump with praise for his “historic” accomplishments in the first six-months in office.

“President Trump’s accomplishments are nothing short of historic,” Pence wrote. “But as the president likes to say, at this White House that’s just what we call a good start.”

The vice president then listed out a number of promises the Trump administration has yet to deliver on, namely tax cuts.

“It is the greatest privilege of my life to serve as vice president to a president who is fighting every single day to restore an America of freedom, prosperity and opportunity for all,” he added.

Pence’s sentiments echoed his comments from a June cabinet meeting, in which Trump’s appointees took turns praising the president. Pence spoke first and said, “This is the greatest privilege of my life is to serve as vice president to a president who’s keeping his word to the American people.”