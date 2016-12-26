Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Had A Very Instagrammed Christmas

Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Doras first Xmas together as a fam! Our big and beautiful rescue! What a perfect holiday present for your family to ADOPT & SAVE a life! Think about it! If you go for it send me pictures you know I am obsessed with animals! Obvi! #adoptdontshop

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:41pm PST