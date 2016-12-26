Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Had A Very Instagrammed Christmas

It looks like Miley Cyrus had quite the Christmas celebration.
We already saw that Cyrus’ beau Liam Hemsworth was celebrating with the family, thanks to a photo that Miley’s sister Brandi posted last week. Thanks to a slew of new photos from “The Voice” coach herself, we got an extra peek into the Cyrus-Hemsworth holidays.
First, Miley posted a photo with Elsa Pataky — who’s married to Liam’s brother, Chris — with sporting a Santa dress and a glowing Christmas light necklace. Later, she posed with Christmas decorations. Liam also posted a sweet snap of himself and Cyrus.
Later, Miley and Liam showed off some snaps from their celebrations with their dog Dora.
Miley also sported some jewelry from Liam, writing of her new earring, “my rainbow moon my dude made fo me.”
The “Dead Petz” songstress shared a message about the reason for the season, making sure to mention the work she does for The Happy Hippie Foundation, an organization aimed at helping out homeless and LGBTQ youth. In her Instagram caption, Miley called it “what I am most thankful for this year because of the purpose it gives me. Without it I would feel so lost and useless on this planet!”
