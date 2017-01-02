Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Smooch On NYE, And The World Notices

Now that’s the way to celebrate the changing of a calendar.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth locked lips for New Year’s Eve and posted the smooch to Instagram.
In the widely circulated pic the “Wrecking Ball” singer and “The Voice” coach shared Sunday, the engaged-again pair kissed in front of an illuminated “happy new year” sign.
But the image didn’t do justice to the flashy gold pants that “Hunger Games” star Hemsworth was wearing.
Thankfully, Cyrus posted this photo with the caption: “Sorry. My dude is HOT.”
A golden boy, to say the least.
Also on HuffPost
More:Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW ENTERTAINMENT
HuffPost Entertainment is your one-stop shop for celebrity news, hilarious late-night bits, industry and awards coverage and more — sent right to your inbox six days a week. Learn more
Newsletter