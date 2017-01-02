ENTERTAINMENT

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Smooch On NYE, And The World Notices

"My dude is HOT."

Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, The Huffington Post

Now that’s the way to celebrate the changing of a calendar.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth locked lips for New Year’s Eve and posted the smooch to Instagram.

In the widely circulated pic the “Wrecking Ball” singer and “The Voice” coach shared Sunday, the engaged-again pair kissed in front of an illuminated “happy new year” sign.

But the image didn’t do justice to the flashy gold pants that “Hunger Games” star Hemsworth was wearing.

Thankfully, Cyrus posted this photo with the caption: “Sorry. My dude is HOT.”

Sorry. My dude is HOT.

A golden boy, to say the least.

H/T Refinery 29

Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth
