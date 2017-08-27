Miley Cyrus Reminds Us Of Her Risqué VMA Past With The Perfect Meme

With the MTV Video Awards only hours away on Sunday, singer Miley Cyrus decided to mark the occasion with a bit of a throwback for us all. She tweeted an iconic meme from her 2013 VMA appearance that had just about everyone talking.
Yes, we mean the “Blurred Lines” performance.
Cyrus posted an image of herself twerking all up on singer Robin Thicke with a somber image of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, photoshopped in.
“Sorry Dad.... I’ll be good tonight I promise,” she wrote, tagging the VMA social media account.
Way to embrace the meme, Miley.
Cyrus has recently attempted to tone down her wild image, but it might be hard to recall her wholesome beginnings on Disney’s “Hannah Montana.”
Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how she goes about performing her newest single, “Younger Now,” which seems to be all about moving forward from her past.
