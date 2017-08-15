Mindy Kaling Confirms Pregnancy In Sweet Interview About Motherhood

After weeks of speculation, Mindy Kaling has confirmed that she’s pregnant with her first child ― and she couldn’t be more excited to become a mom.

In an interview with Willie Geist on “Sunday Today,” set to air in its entirety on Sept. 10, the actress opens up about her pregnancy and what’s to come.

“It’s so unknown to me,” she says in a preview clip of the sit-down interview. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling.”

The 38-year-old “Mindy Project” star, whose show will return to Hulu for its sixth and final season on Sept. 12, is hoping to draw parenting inspiration from her own mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” Kaling says of her mom, who was an OB/GYN. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”

Still, when asked what kind of mom she thinks she’ll be, Kaling used her perfect sense of humor to describe her plan.

“It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child,” she joked.