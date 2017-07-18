Mindy Kaling Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child

“Mindy Project” and “A Wrinkle in Time” star Mindy Kaling is reportedly expecting her first child.

E! reported the news Monday afternoon, citing “an insider,” who claimed that the pregnancy was “an unexpected surprise” for the 38-year-old. People magazine confirmed the reports, although Kaling has yet to comment on the news.

HuffPost has reached out to a rep for the actress.

The news comes after a big week for Kaling, who was on hand at the D23 Expo conference in Anaheim, California, this weekend to help premiere the trailer to the upcoming “A Wrinkle in Time,” directed by Ava DuVernay.

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Your squad could never.

The actress initially rose to fame on NBC comedy “The Office,” where she was also a writer. Kaling briefly dated “Office” co-star B.J. Novak from 2005 to 2007, and has maintained a friendship with the actor and author that is much beloved by fans. In 2014, she revealed to Howard Stern on his radio show that she would have married Novak if he had proposed.

“At the time? Oh yeah,” she said. “I was 24. For the record if anyone asked me to marry me I would have said yes.”

More recently, Kaling and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker had a brief flirtation on Twitter, but it’s unclear whether she’s currently romantically involved with anyone.