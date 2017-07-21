Minneapolis Police Chief Resigns Days After Fatal Police Shooting Of Justine Damond

The Minneapolis police chief resigned at the request of the city’s mayor on Friday — less than a week after a police officer fatally shot an unarmed Australian bride-to-be.

Mayor Betsy Hodges said in a statement that Chief Janee Harteau “deserves everyone’s thanks for her dedicated service” to the city. However, Hodges said she had “lost confidence in the Chief’s ability to lead us further — and from the many conversations I’ve had with people around our city, especially this week, it is clear that she has lost the confidence of the people of Minneapolis as well.”

Hodges said she asked Harteau to resign.

Justine Damond, 40, was shot in the abdomen Saturday by Officer Mohamed Noor, 31, who responded with his partner to Damond’s 911 call reporting a possible rape.

The mayor’s office declined to comment further to HuffPost, saying the statement speaks for itself.

Harteau gave a fiery speech about Noor this week. She admitted she was on vacation when the shooting happened, and called on Noor to give a statement despite his legal right to decline.

This is a developing story and will be updated.