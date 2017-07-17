Wearing couture is par for the course when you’re a supermodel, but Miranda Kerr took it to whole new levels of chill.

Vogue just released exclusive photos of Kerr in the epic Dior dress she wore for her May wedding to Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel. In the accompanying video above from her fitting, Kerr applies her own makeup, makes jokes and lets a dog jump all over her intricate gown like it ain’t no thing.

The long-sleeved stunner was designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s first female artistic director, and was very obviously and specifically inspired by the timeless wedding dress Grace Kelly wore for her 1956 wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco.

Bettmann via Getty Images The inspiration from Grace Kelly's 1956 wedding dress is obvious.

Kerr also wore a custom headpiece created by Stephen Jones, Dior’s millner, while Spiegel wore a Dior suit. She explained to Vogue why she opted for a more traditional, covered-up look.

“A dress that fully covers you creates a sense of purity and mystery,” she said, adding, “I’ve had a lot of fun with fashion, and I used to be more wild, free, bohemian. But in this period of my life, my style is more pulled back. My greatest sources of inspiration have always been Grace, Audrey Hepburn, and my grandmother, who at 80 has an effortless chic: a nice pant, a white blouse, a scarf, a little heel.”

It seems like her laid back attitude carried over from the fitting to her actual wedding day. According to Vogue, she cooked a chicken for Spiegel that morning and kicked off the day with yoga.