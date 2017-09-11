For the first time in the competition’s history, Miss North Dakota was crowned Miss America 2018.

Brown University graduate Cara Mund, who has been accepted into Notre Dame Law School, made history Sunday night when she became the first-ever Miss North Dakota to win the Miss America pageant.

The 23-year-old had already made history earlier in the competition when she was the first North Dakota contestant to be named a top 5 finalist, according to People magazine. Only three previous Miss North Dakota competitors had reached the top 10.

In a video posted to Twitter after the competition, Mund said she was honored to win the crown.

Your #MissAmerica 2018 Cara Mund sends a message right after being crowned! 👑 pic.twitter.com/bKDePgQrjH — Cara Mund (@MissAmerica) September 11, 2017

Over the four-night competition, the women were judged based on evening wear, fitness, lifestyle, talent and interview categories.

During the interview, Mund was asked about the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris accord on climate change. She said she believed leaving the agreement was the wrong decision.

“There is evidence that climate change is existing,” she said. “So whether you believe it or not, we need to be at that [negotiation] table, and I just think it’s a bad decision on behalf of the United States.”