Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has been waging a war against the traditional news media, undermining reporters and news outlets at every turn with his oft-repeated “fake news” trope.

But at least one prominent Republican leader is speaking up in opposition to Trump’s claim. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) asserted Monday that “most news is not fake.”

Speaking at a Louisville Chamber of Commerce event, McConnell said he had no issues finding reliable news, according to Politico.

“It is my view that most news is not fake. But I do try to look at a variety of sources,” he said.

The president has tweeted about “fake news” more than 100 times since January, noted CBS News, citing the Trump Twitter Archive.

On Monday alone, Trump sent out two tweets lambasting “fake news.”

Thank you, the very dishonest Fake News Media is out of control! https://t.co/8J7y900VGK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2017

Jerry Falwell of Liberty University was fantastic on @foxandfriends. The Fake News should listen to what he had to say. Thanks Jerry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2017