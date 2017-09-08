MLB Teams Invite Girl With 3D-Printed Hand To Throw Out 1st Pitch In Incredible Twitter Thread

A 7-year-old girl from Nevada is trying to make Major League Baseball history.

Hailey Dawson was born with Poland syndrome, a rare disorder that can cause underdevelopment and deformation in hands. For Hailey, it means her right hand has only a fully formed thumb and pinky.

To compensate for her three “nubbin” fingers, she has a special 3D-printed robotic hand that engineering students at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas designed. The hand gives the baseball-loving girl the ability to do things like grasp and throw a ball.

7-year-old Hailey Dawson wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark with her 3-D printed hand pic.twitter.com/onStqhEzyB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2017

Hailey has a big goal for her robotic hand: She wants to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at all 30 MLB ballparks.

As she’s slowly worked toward that goal, Hailey’s story has made headlines over the years. In August 2015, she threw out the first pitch at Oriole Park in Baltimore, Maryland for an Orioles v. Athletics game. On June 11, 2017, she did the same at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. when the Washington Nationals played the Texas Rangers.

By throwing the ceremonial first pitches and sharing her inspiring story, Hailey hopes to raise awareness around Poland Syndrome.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report tweeted a video about Hailey’s inspiring journey and MLB dream.

The response was overwhelming, as the majority of MLB teams have responded to the tweet to invite Hailey to throw out the first pitch at their ballparks. Below is just a selection of the responses she got.

We would love to have Hailey visit us! Please DM us her info! — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 7, 2017

Sounds great! Can you DM us Hailey's info, so we can reach out? — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 7, 2017

We'd LOVE to have Hailey at CBP!



Can you please DM us her information so we can reach out? — Phillies (@Phillies) September 7, 2017

Absolutely! Please DM us Hailey's info. so we can get in touch with her. — New York Mets (@Mets) September 7, 2017

We are on board! Send her our way! — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 7, 2017

You're going to look amazing in a Cubs jersey, Hailey! https://t.co/XyxsvKiB60 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 7, 2017

Can you make it up to Minnesota, Hailey? DM us your info and we will make it happen! — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 7, 2017

Looks like we need to get you to Fenway, Hailey!



Just DM us with your info and we're in! ⚾️ — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 8, 2017

We'd love to make it happen! Please DM us her info. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 7, 2017

For sure. We're in! DM us her info and we'll take it from there. — Pirates (@Pirates) September 7, 2017

We would love to have Hailey at AT&T Park! Please DM us her info. — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) September 7, 2017

Such an incredible story. Can you DM us her info so we can reach out? — Mariners (@Mariners) September 7, 2017

Hailey - come out and see us! @BleacherReport - please DM her info and we'll reach out! — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 7, 2017

Happy to help Hailey out! As others said, please DM us her info and we'll reach out. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 7, 2017

We've got a first pitch with Hailey's name on it! Please DM us her information so we can reach out — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 7, 2017

She’s even gotten offers from minor league and college baseball teams.

If you're not too tired from throwing first pitches in the bigs we'd love to have you in Toledo! DM your info and we'll set it up. ❤️⚾️ — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) September 8, 2017

Hey Hailey! How about throwing out a first pitch at Raley Field? You can start here and cover the minor league circuit too 😎



Please DM us! — River Cats (@RiverCats) September 7, 2017

What about a college ballpark? We'd love to have her throw the first pitch for @GatorsBB! — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) September 8, 2017

The amazing response from the baseball community is restoring people’s faith in humanity (or at least, in Twitter).

Hailey’s mom, Yong Dawson, told SportTechie that her daughter is a really special kid.

“She has no fear. When she waves, she waves with her little hand. When kids want to hold her hand, that’s the hand she pulls out,” Yong said. “She has no care about what other people think. When people ask her, she says, ‘This is what I was born with. You were born with blue eyes, I was born with his hand. This is me.’”