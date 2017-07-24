GOP Congressman Mo Brooks Uses Baseball Game Shooting Audio In Campaign Ad

Last month’s shooting at a Congressional Baseball Game practice in Alexandria, Virginia, has grimly inspired Rep. Mo Brooks’ latest campaign advertisement.

As part of Brooks’ campaign to run for the Senate in Alabama’s Republican primary on Aug. 15, his team released a video on Monday that uses audio from the Alexandria attack. The advertisement is entitled “Second Amendment” and stresses, unsurprisingly, Brooks’ stance on guns.

The ad opens with text that reads “A Bernie Sanders supporter fires on Republican Congressmen” ― and is accompanied by audio of the actual gunshots that rang out on June 14. The shooting injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R), Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner, congressional aide Zach Barth and Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika.

You can also hear a voice shouting, “Stay down!”

Another block of text tells viewers how Brooks gave up “his belt as a tourniquet to help the wounded” and then poses the question “What’s the liberal media immediately ask?” Brooks is then shown answering a question at the scene about whether the shooting he’d just witnessed had affected his views on “the gun situation in America.”

“The Second Amendment, right to bear arms, is to help ensure we always have a republic. So, no, I’m not changing my position on any of the rights we enjoy as Americans,” Brooks says, as the ad’s background music swells.

A spokesman for Scalise and Scalise’s chief of staff both suggested they found the ad to be in poor taste.

“I guess some people have their own ideas about what’s appropriate,” a Scalise spokesman said, according to NBC News’ Alex Moe. Brett Horton, Scalise’s chief of staff, responded to a Politico reporter’s tweet about the ad by saying the spot made his “stomach turn.”

The day of the shooting, while waiting at the hospital, I avoided the news/audio/video as much as possible. This makes my stomach turn. — Brett Horton (@bretthhorton) July 24, 2017

Taste aside, Brooks is capitalizing on the feelings of many Republicans in Congress immediately after the shooting. According to The New York Times, GOP lawmakers called for looser restrictions on gun access so targets of attacks like the Alexandria shooting can fight back.

Brooks is sponsoring a bill that would allow lawmakers to carry a concealed gun almost anywhere, potentially even inside the U.S. Capitol. Other Republicans have put forth similar proposals.