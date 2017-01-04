PARENTS

Mom Lets Toddler Do Her Makeup, Results Are Unsurprisingly Hilarious

"A little blush goes a long way."

01/04/2017 01:35 pm ET
Caroline Bologna Parents Editor, The Huffington Post

Toddlers have a very unique vision, especially when it comes to makeup.

Mom Meredith Warfel uploaded a YouTube makeup tutorial featuring her 2-year-old daughter Quinny. Unsurprising hilarity ensues as the toddler takes a rather liberal approach to quantities. 

Warfel followed up with an equally chaotic hair tutorial that demonstrates Quinny’s special skills with brushing and styling.

As you can see, this toddler is all about the bows.

Thanks for the beauty tips, Quinny!

Also on HuffPost

Life With Toddlers

More:

Moms
Suggest a correction
Comments
Mom Lets Toddler Do Her Makeup, Results Are Unsurprisingly Hilarious

CONVERSATIONS