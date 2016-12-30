13 Moments That Made Us Proud To Be Queer In 2016

It goes without saying that 2016 was a rough year to be an LGBTQ person in America.
From acts of violence to institutionalized discrimination to the rise of an administration heralded by anti-LGBTQ politicians, it’s a scary time to be queer.
However, despite the lows there were a number of moments throughout 2016 that made us extremely proud to call ourselves LGBTQ. And remembering these moments is more important now than ever.
As we head into 2017, let’s take a look back at some of the moments throughout the last 12 months that sincerely made us proud to call ourselves part of the queer community.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
11 ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ Author Said She Was In Love With Her Female Best Friend
Thank you for the love, everyone. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rkCZVyIDwg— Elizabeth Gilbert (@GilbertLiz) September 7, 2016
-
-
Also on HuffPost
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more