PARENTS

Mom's 34-Second Video Filmed In A Pantry Is Pretty Much Parenthood

It's funny because it's true.

01/05/2017 11:54 am ET
Taylor Pittman Parents Associate Editor, The Huffington Post

A mom’s 34-second video just nailed what it’s really like to be a parent.

Ashley Gardner, a mom who shares her life as a parent to quadruplet girls on YouTube, posted a video that shows her hiding in her pantry. As she eats a piece of licorice, the mom explains that she “desperately needed a treat to make it through the night” with her kids. Why? Well, one look under the pantry door sums it up.

Oh, the life of a parent.

Also on HuffPost

Mom's Hilarious Comics Get Straight To The Point About Parenthood
Suggest a correction
Comments
Mom's 34-Second Video Filmed In A Pantry Is Pretty Much Parenthood

CONVERSATIONS