Mom's Comics Show How Isolating And Draining Infertility Is

Infertility can be a lonely, agonizing experience. After struggling with secondary infertility and multiple pregnancy losses, Alison Wong decided to channel her pain into art.
The California mom drew emotional comics about her yearlong effort to have a second child. “I wanted to acknowledge the draining, deflating, and isolating process,” she told HuffPost. “Infertility is hard to admit and accept, and there is a lot of guilt and anger towards one’s body. It’s a struggle with so much uncertainty, stress, medication, etc. that others who aren’t going through it may never truly understand.”
Wong hopes her comics provide some solace to others going through this experience. Said the artist, “I hope they see that their hidden journey isn’t hidden to everyone. It’s one that many face every grueling two weeks at a time.”
