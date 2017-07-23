This Mom's Fart Story Is Going Viral Because Everyone Can Relate

Sometimes our bodies are the ultimate traitors.

“Mum on the Run” blogger Laura Mazza shared the story of a humiliating moment on Facebook on Wednesday and everyone loves her for it. Mazza, 31, told the story of her first ever yoga class that ended with her running away in tears.

She let loose a pretty big fart.

“What just happened,” the mother of two from Melbourne, Australia, wrote. “I’m dreaming. Surely. I’m in a nightmare.”

Changes to her body after childbirth is what led this mom to even consider yoga.

Mazza says that the yoga was recommended to her after she was diagnosed with muscle separation along her abdominal wall after having children. And weeks before the class, she had been having issues with irritable bowl syndrome, a disorder that can cause gas and diarrhea. Mazza described her farts as a cross between a “rotten egg and an incineration plant.”

So of course, the inevitable happens.

“And somewhere between the dolphin position and the three legged dog two of those burning garbage eggs slip out and I fart,” Mazza wrote. “I farted. I farted at yoga. I’m a walking cliche. My pelvic floor has failed me.”

The first two were silent but, as always, the third time is the charm. During another position, as the instructor was pushing down on her lower back, Mazza let out a loud (and smelly) fart. Embarrassed, she attempted to rush out of the class with everyone’s eyes on fixed on her.

“I’m never ever ever EVER, doing yoga again,” Mazza wrote. “Fuck the muscle separation.”

But she is certainly not the first or the last to have that experience. The post has been shared over 20,000 times and has gotten 16,000 comments, with people leaving their own embarrassing stories and words of encouragement for the mommy blogger.

“Been there, done that...numerous times,” one commenter wrote. All normal in a yoga class, once you get over it the first time and get to know the gang, you just giggle your way through next time.”

Mazza did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment but she did follow up with a second post on Friday.

“Thank you for giving me the love and sharing your stories and giving me advice about yoga and farts and IBS,” Mazza wrote. “We often see shitty things on the news and it always makes us question humanity, but don’t let that minority of evil spoil it, because the love you’re giving me is proof that the world is indeed a beautiful place.”