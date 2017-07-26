Mom's Funny Bikini Photo Highlights One Breastfeeding Challenge

An Australian reality star got real about breastfeeding struggles with a humorous Instagram post.

Zoe Hendrix, who rose to fame on Australia’s “Married at First Sight,” posted a photo of her chest in a bikini top. Hendrix has an 8-month-old daughter named Harper with her “TV husband” Alex Garner (the couple had a marriage ceremony on the reality show and plan to legally wed in the future).

A post shared by Zoe - Married At First Sight (@zoehendrix) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:18am PDT

“MILK JUGS gone uneven,” she wrote in the caption. “One of the many joys of breastfeeding. I wondered why I got a few stares at the pool that day ― awkward!” She also included the hashtags #mymilkshake #bringsallthebabiestotheyard and #normalisebreastfeeding.

Clearly she’s not alone in her ... balance issues. The Instagram post received nearly 4,000 likes and the comments section is filled with responses from fellow moms.

A post shared by Zoe - Married At First Sight (@zoehendrix) on May 14, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

“Glad I’m not the only one. Since my son was about 2 months old I’ve had an A cup and a C cup most of the time,” wrote one mom.

“Haha happened to me more than once that’s for sure. Easy enough to remember which side is next,” added another.