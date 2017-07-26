Mom's Funny Bikini Photo Highlights One Breastfeeding Challenge

An Australian reality star got real about breastfeeding struggles with a humorous Instagram post.
Zoe Hendrix, who rose to fame on Australia’s “Married at First Sight,” posted a photo of her chest in a bikini top. Hendrix has an 8-month-old daughter named Harper with her “TV husband” Alex Garner (the couple had a marriage ceremony on the reality show and plan to legally wed in the future).
“MILK JUGS gone uneven,” she wrote in the caption. “One of the many joys of breastfeeding. I wondered why I got a few stares at the pool that day ― awkward!” She also included the hashtags #mymilkshake #bringsallthebabiestotheyard and #normalisebreastfeeding.
Clearly she’s not alone in her ... balance issues. The Instagram post received nearly 4,000 likes and the comments section is filled with responses from fellow moms.
“Glad I’m not the only one. Since my son was about 2 months old I’ve had an A cup and a C cup most of the time,” wrote one mom.
“Haha happened to me more than once that’s for sure. Easy enough to remember which side is next,” added another.
#SilverLining
