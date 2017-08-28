Mom's Viral Rant Goes Out To Parents Who Complain About Buying School Supplies

Back-to-school shopping can be a trying experience for parents, but this mom and comedian is fed up with the complaining.

New Jersey-based Dena Blizzard posted a funny video rant while walking through her local Target.

“I’ve been noticing lately that when people are doing their back-to-school shopping, everybody’s complaining,” she said in the video. “And my thing is, listen, it is the end of August. I will give you anything to take my kids. I’ll get you a yellow binder, I’ll get you a red binder, I will tie-dye some shit.”

The mom added, “I’m telling you right now, if there was a teacher that said ‘You know what, I need some Tide,’ I’m gonna get you some Tide. You can put whatever you want on that list.”

Blizzard proceeded to fill her cart with extra items for teachers, including a microwave, pillow, candle, rug, luggage and more.

“These teachers have been making plans to teach your kids, and you’re all complaining about some pencils? Some pencils! Are you kidding me? Do you know how much I would pay them just to get my kids out of my face,” she joked.

“I have spent hours of my life teaching my daughter math and history. I don’t know anything about history,” Blizzard continued. “And there’s a lady somewhere willing to teach my daughter about some history? And she wants a yellow binder to do it? I’m gonna get that bitch a yellow binder.”

In her comedy video, the mom also noted that teachers often spend much of their own money on supplies for their students. “We need to be thanking some teachers! The least you could do is buy a yellow binder. And you are all up in the internet complaining about your yellow binder.”

Blizzard’s video has been viewed more than 15 million times on Facebook and nearly 34,000 times on YouTube. In the comments section, she dedicated the video to hardworking teachers like her own sister, Nicole. “I’m gonna get you some pencils,” she wrote.

In response to some criticism in the comments section, the mom clarified that she wasn’t directing her rant toward parents who are struggling to make ends meet and feed their families. Rather, she said, the video was for parents who can very much afford school supplies yet complain endlessly about having to buy them.