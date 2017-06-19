Monday's Morning Email: Police Investigate Latest London Incident As Terror Attack

U.K. INVESTIGATING POTENTIAL TERROR INCIDENT THAT KILLED ONE And left 10 injured after a man drove a van into a crowd near a north London mosque that had just finished prayers. In the U.S., a suspect has been arrested for the death of a Muslim teen, who was killed after leaving a Virginia mosque. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share to facebook]

GOP SENATORS SAY THEY ARE FRUSTRATED BY THE OBAMACARE REPEAL BILL But it’s still being written behind closed doors. Here’s how this 21-year-old college student’s life would be changedby Medicaid cuts. [HuffPost]

JASON CHAFFETZ SLAMS TRUMP, JEFF SESSIONS ON WAY OUT “The reality is, sadly, I don’t see much difference between the Trump administration and the (Barack) Obama administration.” [HuffPost]

DEATH TOLL IN LONDON APARTMENT FIRE CLIMBS TO 79 According to London police. [HuffPost]

GOOGLE TO CRACK DOWN ON EXTREMIST AND TERRORIST CONTENT ON YOUTUBE By developing a larger team to more quickly identify and pull such videos. [Reuters]

BODIES OF MISSING U.S. SAILORS FOUND IN FLOODED COMPARTMENT After the USS Fitzgerald was hit by a Philippine shipping container ship Saturday. Take a look at the path of the ship that hit the Navy destroyer. [HuffPost]

U.S. SHOOTS DOWN SYRIAN PLANE “A U.S. warplane shot down a Syrian army jet on Sunday in the southern Raqqa countryside with Washington saying the jet had dropped bombs near U.S. backed forces and Damascus saying the plane was downed while flying a mission against Islamic State militants.” [Reuters]

BILL O’REILLY TO LAUNCH OWN NEWSCAST The 30-minute show will air on his website. [HuffPost]