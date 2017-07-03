Monday's Morning Email: The Fallout From Trump's CNN Tweet

FALLOUT FROM TRUMP’S CNN TWEET The outrage in response to President Donald Trump tweeting a video of him beating up a man whose head has been replaced by the CNN logo on Sunday was swift. While the president had called his tweets “modern day presidential” a day earlier, this GOP senator just wishes the tweeting, and the distraction it entails, would go away. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

CHRIS CHRISTIE IS TAKING HEAT New Jersey’s governor closed down state beaches during a budget showdown, but was caught vacationing on one. [HuffPost]

STATES ARE NOT A FAN OF TRUMP’S ELECTORAL INVESTIGATION Governors across the country are refusing to share some voter data with the commission. [HuffPost]

STEVE BANNON IS REPORTEDLY PUSHING TAX HIKES FOR THE WEALTHY In order to pay for middle class tax cuts. [Axios]

WHAT THE HEALTH CARE FIGHT MEANS FOR MITCH MCCONNELL’S LEGACY And what to expect next in the battle over the bill. [HuffPost]

TRUMP SENT ANOTHER NAVAL PATROL NEAR CHINA’S CLAIMED TERRITORY IN THE SOUTH CHINA SEA In another sign of the administration’s displeasure with Beijing. [WSJ | Paywall]

HOW FOOD STAMPS ARE HOLDING UP THE REPUBLICAN AGENDA “The GOP is having a nasty family feud over the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.” [HuffPost]

