Monday's Morning Email: The Fallout From Trump's CNN Tweet

FALLOUT FROM TRUMP’S CNN TWEET The outrage in response to President Donald Trump tweeting a video of him beating up a man whose head has been replaced by the CNN logo on Sunday was swift. While the president had called his tweets “modern day presidential” a day earlier, this GOP senator just wishes the tweeting, and the distraction it entails, would go away. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
CHRIS CHRISTIE IS TAKING HEAT New Jersey’s governor closed down state beaches during a budget showdown, but was caught vacationing on one. [HuffPost]
STATES ARE NOT A FAN OF TRUMP’S ELECTORAL INVESTIGATION Governors across the country are refusing to share some voter data with the commission. [HuffPost]
STEVE BANNON IS REPORTEDLY PUSHING TAX HIKES FOR THE WEALTHY In order to pay for middle class tax cuts. [Axios]
WHAT THE HEALTH CARE FIGHT MEANS FOR MITCH MCCONNELL’S LEGACY And what to expect next in the battle over the bill. [HuffPost]
TRUMP SENT ANOTHER NAVAL PATROL NEAR CHINA’S CLAIMED TERRITORY IN THE SOUTH CHINA SEA In another sign of the administration’s displeasure with Beijing. [WSJ | Paywall]
HOW FOOD STAMPS ARE HOLDING UP THE REPUBLICAN AGENDA “The GOP is having a nasty family feud over the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.” [HuffPost]
PUT OFF MAKING YOUR FOURTH OF JULY APPETIZER OR DESSERT UNTIL NOW? Don’t worry, we have you covered with plenty of red, white and blue ideas. And don’t forget: pack that sunscreen. Here are the places doctors say you’re most likely to get fried. [HuffPost]
IF YOU USE LOUISIANA TAP WATER Don’t get it up your nose if you live in these two parishes in the state, health officials warned after the water systems tested positive for a brain-eating amoeba. [HuffPost]
‘HOW THE LEFT LOST ITS MIND’ “Polemicists, conspiracists, and outright fabulists are feeding an alternative media landscape ― where the implausibility of a claim is no bar to its acceptance.” [The Atlantic]
THESE CRAZY 99-YEAR-OLD KIDS LET US IN ON THE SECRETS Of what makes their marriage work after 80 years. [HuffPost]
REMEMBER THE DUMPSTER FIRE THAT WAS FYRE FESTIVAL? The founder of the disastrous April music festival in the Bahamas has been arrested and charged with wire fraud. [HuffPost]
IT’S BEEN A BUSY WEEKEND FOR JAY-Z Kanye West broke ties with Tidal, JAY-Z’s music streaming service, and we finally know the names of the twins, according to reports. [HuffPost]
A group of FBI employees wore “Comey is my homey” T-shirts to FBI family day.
Italy asks where the rest of Europe is when it comes to refugee response.
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with the murder of a teen killed during a road rage incident last week.
The War on Christmas has already begun ― in July ― for the president.
While therapy animals are on the rise, scientists are pushing back over whether research supports the claims of their benefits.
Thousands marched in Los Angeles, calling for the president’s impeachment.
Vin Diesel has weighed in on an effort to improve the treatment of women in the “Fast and the Furious” series.
Former President Barack Obama’s photographer, Pete Souza, commented on Trump’s CNN tweet with this photo.
John Oliver gets real about the right-wing media empire making a major play for your local TV station.
Do you remember when these 10 stars “retired” from making music? We see you, Justin Bieber.
We couldn’t believe how much Luke Skywalker’s original lightsaber sold for either.
Buzz Aldrin’s face said it all during this Trump speech on space.
Adele canceled her final tour dates after damaging her vocal cords.
Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton rededicated Princess Diana’s gravesite on Saturday, which would have been her 56th birthday.
Voldemort’s death was almost very different in the movie version of “Harry Potter.”
