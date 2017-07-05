Watch A Teed-Off Moose Chase A Golfer In Sweden

Like golf isn’t difficult enough already.

A video posted to Facebook last week shows a moose chasing a golfer around a course in Sweden ― seemingly confirming that this sport will never cease to reveal novel ways to challenge its players.

Tony Swahn posted video of the pursuit on June 27. “Dramatik på golfbanan,” his caption reads ― “Drama on the golf course.”

As seen in the full clip below, the golfer tries to be nonchalant at first when the moose approaches. Then he attempts to shoo away the beast. Soon after, the chase begins in earnest. The man on the run appears to be laughing, although not as much as the men behind the camera, who finally scare the moose away.

Maybe the moose hates golf. It would be understandable.

Equipment is expensive, and even getting the right to play the course can be pricey. According to the golf blog Where’s My Caddie?, the average weekend round of golf on a public course in the U.S. costs $45, and it’s $10 more for private courses.