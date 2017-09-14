Motel 6 To Ban All Locations From Voluntarily Giving Guest Lists To ICE

Empowered by the Trump administration and President Donald Trump’s promise to severely crack down on illegal immigration, ICE agents have ramped up efforts to arrest undocumented immigrants. In June, ICE Director Thomas Homan had warned that all undocumented immigrants “need to be worried” and said that ICE would also go after non-criminal undocumented people. The agency “shouldn’t play favorites,” he told a House Appropriations subcommittee on homeland security.

Within Trump’s first 100 days in office, the arrests of suspected illegal immigrants rose nearly 40 percent.