MoveOn Calls on House to Vote Down Saudi War in Yemen

Four Members of the House - Representatives Ro Khanna [D-CA], Thomas Massie [R-KY], Mark Pocan [D-WI], and Walter Jones [R-NC] have introduced a bipartisan resolution to end U.S. military participation in Saudi Arabia's war, which was never authorized by Congress. The bill currently has 22 official co-sponsors. According to Section 7 of the War Powers Resolution, this Khanna-Massie resolution to end U.S. participation in a war that has never been authorized by Congress is ”privileged” - it must go to the House floor for a vote, it cannot be buried in committee.