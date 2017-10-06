Robert Naiman, Contributor
Policy Director, Just Foreign Policy

MoveOn Calls on House to Vote Down Saudi War in Yemen

10/06/2017 03:35 pm ET

After two and a half years, the question of unauthorized U.S. participation in the catastrophic Saudi war in Yemen is finally being called.

Four Members of the House - Representatives Ro Khanna [D-CA], Thomas Massie [R-KY], Mark Pocan [D-WI], and Walter Jones [R-NC] have introduced a bipartisan resolution to end U.S. military participation in Saudi Arabia's war, which was never authorized by Congress. The bill currently has 22 official co-sponsors. According to Section 7 of the War Powers Resolution, this Khanna-Massie resolution to end U.S. participation in a war that has never been authorized by Congress is ”privileged” - it must go to the House floor for a vote, it cannot be buried in committee.

MoveOn.org is calling on Members of the House to back the Khanna-Massie resolution:

MoveOn Campaign Director Sunjeev Bery added a personal appeal:

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
MoveOn Calls on House to Vote Down Saudi War in Yemen

CONVERSATIONS