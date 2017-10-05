Mushroom Breakfast Pizza

Published on Clean Plates
Recipe by Leah Vanderveldt
Smoky mushrooms, a tomato base, and a crispy fried egg make this pizza a favorite for breakfast-for-dinner fans. Take it a step further with a little crispy pancetta or bacon on top, if that’s your thing.
- SERVES: 4
- TOTAL TIME: 35 MINUTES
- ACTIVE TIME: 20 MINUTES
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons olive oil or avocado oil
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 8 oz. baby portobello mushrooms, trimmed, wiped clean and thinly sliced
- Salt
- For Sauce:
- 1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- 1 clove garlic, minced or grated on a microplane
- Salt, to taste
- 4 large eggs
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Directions
- Warm 1 to 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat (amount of oil will depend on the size of your pan; use enough to cover the bottom with a thin layer). Stir in smoked paprika. Add mushrooms and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring once or twice, until mushrooms are tender and lightly browned. Transfer to a bowl and season with salt.
- Meanwhile, make sauce: Combine crushed tomatoes, garlic, and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small saucepan and warm over medium-low heat for about 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt.
- Warm another tablespoon of oil in the same skillet over high heat. Crack eggs into skillet, immediately reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until whites are just set and edges are crispy, covering skillet for the last 2 minutes of cooking time.
- Spread 2 to 3 tablespoons tomato sauce over each of 4 pizza bases. Top each with one-fourth of mushrooms, a fried egg and parsley. Season with additional salt, if desired.
