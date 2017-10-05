Clean Plates, Contributor
Mushroom Breakfast Pizza

Recipe by Leah Vanderveldt

Smoky mushrooms, a tomato base, and a crispy fried egg make this pizza a favorite for breakfast-for-dinner fans. Take it a step further with a little crispy pancetta or bacon on top, if that’s your thing.

  • SERVES: 4
  • TOTAL TIME: 35 MINUTES
  • ACTIVE TIME: 20 MINUTES

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil or avocado oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 8 oz. baby portobello mushrooms, trimmed, wiped clean and thinly sliced
  • Salt
  • For Sauce:
  • 1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 clove garlic, minced or grated on a microplane
  • Salt, to taste
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions

  1. Warm 1 to 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat (amount of oil will depend on the size of your pan; use enough to cover the bottom with a thin layer). Stir in smoked paprika. Add mushrooms and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring once or twice, until mushrooms are tender and lightly browned. Transfer to a bowl and season with salt.
  2. Meanwhile, make sauce: Combine crushed tomatoes, garlic, and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small saucepan and warm over medium-low heat for about 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt.
  3. Warm another tablespoon of oil in the same skillet over high heat. Crack eggs into skillet, immediately reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until whites are just set and edges are crispy, covering skillet for the last 2 minutes of cooking time.
  4. Spread 2 to 3 tablespoons tomato sauce over each of 4 pizza bases. Top each with one-fourth of mushrooms, a fried egg and parsley. Season with additional salt, if desired.

