Music Premiere: “Make You Smile” – Great New Country Pop From Moonlight Social

Nashville duo Moonlight Social releases a new song today, called “Make You Smile.” And it’s lit! The song is from Moonlight Social’s forthcoming EP, slated to drop later in the year. The duo is composed of Jennica Scott and Jeremy Burchard, who, in 2016 left Austin, Texas, making the jump to Nashville, the heart and soul of country music. They made the move because, as Burchard says, “We owed it to ourselves and to the amazing people who helped us over the years to give it everything we’ve got.”

Stylistically, Moonlight Social falls into the country pop category, blending pop, country and a hint of rock into a unique upbeat sound grounded in country, but emanating enough of a pop flavor to make it attractive to mainstream audiences. By including a pop flavor, the duo’s music subscribes to the changing paradigm currently holding sway in Nashville – cool, innovative sounds reflecting a country sensibility, while unabashedly exploring new sonic territory.

A brief electronic intro advises you’re in for something special. The intro quickly transitions to a guitar-driven melody exuding a cogent country pop tang that’s buoyant and contagious. A solid groove and thumping bassline provide the tune with rhythmic direction. Percussive handclaps add depth and sparkle to the beat. Burchard’s dulcet baritone enters first, giving the song an easy nuance. Then Scott’s voice joins in and the song soars as the two voices combine in perfect, complementary harmony, especially on the chorus, offering a delightful spark of coalescing sonority.

The lyrics relate the tale of two brokenhearted strangers noticing each other at a night club, where both are attempting to assuage their emotional turmoil. They decide to make the best of a woeful situation, testing the old adage that “misery loves company.” And even though the lyrics are gloomy on one level, they are optimistically ebullient on another level, providing the tune with a vivacious temperament of expression. As the music and lyrics progress “Make You Smile” puts a smile on your face, simply because you’re forced to sing along. The lyrical hooks are that infectious. No one can resist singing “It ain’t all okay, but it’s alright.”

“Hey stranger / Why the long face / How can you look so lonely in such a crowded place / Hey stranger / I could ask you the same / You ain’t fooling no one / But that’s gonna change / I know you’re heartbroken, life’s over / Easy to see / So make a small change / Come on and dance with me / I’m going to make you smile / If it takes all night / It ain’t all okay, but it’s alright.”

Moonlight Social has it going on! “Make You Smile” is one of the best country pop songs of the year. A catchy, upbeat melody, easy to remember hook-filled lyrics and the deliciously harmonizing vocals of Burchard and Scott make “Make You Smile” simply irresistible. This song has hit written all over it.