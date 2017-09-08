Music Video Review: “Water & Oil” – Rachel & The Ruckus

Hailing from Denver, Colorado, Rachel & The Ruckus recently released “Water & Oil.” Rachel & The Ruckus comprise the following members: Rachel Alena on vocals and piano; Alec Sims on guitar; Vincent Carmellini on bass; Andrew Vogt on saxophone; and Kyle Comerford sits in the pocket.

Stylistically, Rachel & The Ruckus blend rock, blues, country western, funk and soul elements into what is most aptly described as blues rock.

“Water & Oil” starts off with a solid groove and shimmering guitars, followed by the entrance of Rachel’s distinctive voice. The melody emanates a country feel, along with extracts of rock and a blues flavor thrown in for good measure. Delightful guitar harmonics, sometimes growling and hefty, at other times bright and subdued, add depth to the tune, while the drums provide a cogent rock backbeat. When the music ramps up, the combination of the guitars and piano provides a cascading wall of sonic luminosity. Rachel’s voice rasps and growls with a delicious richness that’s anything but placid. She can really cut it loose, while simultaneously sustaining range and crisp phrasing. On the solo, Vogt’s sax brays eloquently, adding notorious depth and glow to the tune.

Photo Credit: Rachel & The Ruckus

The video is a musical biography of a woman moving to Colorado, after an unhealthy relationship. The video cuts from the band performing to images of the relationship’s end, followed by the young woman driving her car away from the scene of the emotional crime. She arrives in Colorado where she experiences a “Rocky Mountain high” and a new lease on her life. Striking images of Colorado’s mountains, lakes, snowy streets and skiing flow across the screen. And bonus, she meets a young man and begins a new, healthy relationship unlike her former one, which was like trying to mix water and oil.

“Water & Oil” delivers a strong sample of blues rock; the lyrics contain catchy hooks, making it easy to sing along with, and the band is tight. If you’re into bluesy rock with a country flavor, then Rachel & The Ruckus are just what the doctor ordered.