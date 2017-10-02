Musicians flocked to Twitter following the deadly mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night, offering their prayers and urging fans to seek safety.
At least two people were killed and dozens more injured when multiple shots were fired into the crowd during the final song of the three-day country music festival. According to The Associated Press, about 40,000 individuals attended the concert.
Country singer Jason Aldean was performing to the sold-out crowd when the shots were fired. His team told ABC News that the star was safe following the incident. A few hours after the shooting, he posted a message to Instagram, saying that his heart hurts.
Jake Owen, who performed on the festival’s main stage just before Aldean, took to Twitter shortly after the shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. He followed up his tweet with another message confirming his safety and offering prayers for those affected.
More performers from the festival shared their support and confirmed their safety in the hours following the mass shooting.
Fellow musicians who were not in Las Vegas or associated with the festival also shared messages of support.
Marshmello, an electronic dance music producer and DJ who was scheduled to perform at the XS Nighclub at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas, canceled his Sunday night show following the attack.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
