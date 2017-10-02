Musicians flocked to Twitter following the deadly mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night, offering their prayers and urging fans to seek safety.

At least two people were killed and dozens more injured when multiple shots were fired into the crowd during the final song of the three-day country music festival. According to The Associated Press, about 40,000 individuals attended the concert.

Mindy Small via Getty Images Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night with someone began shooting into the crowd.

Country singer Jason Aldean was performing to the sold-out crowd when the shots were fired. His team told ABC News that the star was safe following the incident. A few hours after the shooting, he posted a message to Instagram, saying that his heart hurts.

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Jake Owen, who performed on the festival’s main stage just before Aldean, took to Twitter shortly after the shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. He followed up his tweet with another message confirming his safety and offering prayers for those affected.

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

More performers from the festival shared their support and confirmed their safety in the hours following the mass shooting.

Prayers to everyone at @Route91Harvest in Las Vegas. We are ok, had literally just left for the airport. 🙏🏼 What is wrong with this world!! — Dylan Scott (@DylanScottCntry) October 2, 2017

Just hearing about active shooting at Route 91 Festival in Vegas. Take cover and get safe immediately! Prayers to everyone there. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) October 2, 2017

Active shooter by us in Vegas. Say some prayers — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) October 2, 2017

Everyone in JAB is accounted for. They evacuated us from Mandalay. My fiancée is still in room. They won't let me in but she's safe — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) October 2, 2017

This world is sick 😔 — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone in Vegas. We were there last night and many of our friends are still there. Praying for you all. — LANCO (@LancoMusic) October 2, 2017

My God I can't even believe what I'm watching at Route 91 — Jackie Lee (@JackieLeeMusic) October 2, 2017

Active shooter at Route 91 in Las Vegas. Us and the band are safe currently. Pray — Muscadine Bloodline (@MuscadineBLine) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at Route 91. That crowd was one of the best I've played for all year. This news is devastating. My camp is home & safe. — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017

Fellow musicians who were not in Las Vegas or associated with the festival also shared messages of support.

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone in Las Vegas tonite. Please get to safety, help one another out. This is absolutely horrific. Our hearts are broken. — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 2, 2017

Hearing crazy news coming out of my hometown... Las Vegas, please, stay safe. — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) October 2, 2017

Praying that this madness stops...what has the world come to — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) October 2, 2017

Feeling absolutely helpless watching the Vegas situation unfold via social media. Fans, friends, artists, crews, everybody, please be safe. This is so scary. — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts are with you Las Vegas — BRONNIE👽 (@BronnieMusic) October 2, 2017

There is no place in this world for this kind of darkness. Las Vegas, please be safe. Praying for everyone — RYDYR (@ColePendery) October 2, 2017

Marshmello, an electronic dance music producer and DJ who was scheduled to perform at the XS Nighclub at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas, canceled his Sunday night show following the attack.

No tonight's show is cancelled please stay in your rooms or homes. Praying for everyone 🙏🏼 love u all https://t.co/IOhjOXPLWi — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) October 2, 2017